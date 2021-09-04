Left Menu

Cycling-Champoussin late show enough for Vuelta stage win, Roglic set for hat-trick

Just over 50km from the end Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) produced a solo attack and hit the final climb, the Alto Castro de Herville, in the lead. The South African was reeled in with 3.3km to go by a group containing Roglic, Mas, Adam Yates (Ineos), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel–Euskadi).

Slovenian Roglic finished the stage in second, six seconds behind Champoussin, but two seconds and as many places ahead of Enric Mas (Movistar) who, barring any mishaps, will finish the race second. Image Credit: Flickr

Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) claimed a surprise victory on a dramatic stage 20 at the Vuelta an Espana with a stunning late attack as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) all but sealed the general classification for a third consecutive year. Slovenian Roglic finished the stage in second, six seconds behind Champoussin, but two seconds and as many places ahead of Enric Mas (Movistar) who, barring any mishaps, will finish the race second.

It was a nightmare day for Mas's teammate Miguel Angel Lopez, who started the day third. The Colombian slid down the standings before abandoning the race just 20 kilometres from the end, one day short of the finish line.

The 202.2km course from Sanxenxo to Mos. Castro de Herville contained five categorised climbs and was eventful from the off, with a lengthy breakaway distancing the peloton. Just over 50km from the end Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) produced a solo attack and hit the final climb, the Alto Castro de Herville, in the lead.

The South African was reeled in with 3.3km to go by a group containing Roglic, Mas, Adam Yates (Ineos), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel–Euskadi). The group jockeyed for position as the climb kicked up but were caught cold by Champoussin, who attacked from behind and soloed away to victory.

Roglic has a 2:38 lead over Mas, who in turn leads Haig by 2:10 with the podium spots looking secure ahead of Sunday's final stage, a 33.8km individual time trial from Padron to Santiago de Compostela.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

