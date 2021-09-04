Left Menu

Golf-Europe take early lead over U.S. at the Solheim Cup

Clutch putts down the stretch by Europe's Leona Maguire and Emily Pedersen helped Europe to their biggest lead after the first session of the biennial team competition since 2003. The U.S. need 14-1/2 points to win the competition while Europe need 14 to retain the trophy. The Americans lead the overall series 10-6.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 22:47 IST
Golf-Europe take early lead over U.S. at the Solheim Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Holders Europe grabbed a 3-1/2 to 1/2 lead over the United States after the morning round of foursomes on the first day of the Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club in Toledo on Saturday. Clutch putts down the stretch by Europe's Leona Maguire and Emily Pedersen helped Europe to their biggest lead after the first session of the biennial team competition since 2003.

The U.S. need 14-1/2 points to win the competition while Europe needs 14 to retain the trophy. The Americans lead the overall series 10-6. The three-day competition is expected to draw more than 100,000 fans to the newly renovated course and is scheduled to wrap up on Monday, the Labor Day holiday in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021