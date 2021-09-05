Left Menu

Tennis-Berrettini survives five-set test to reach U.S. Open fourth round

Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini survived a third-round test from Ilya Ivashka to win 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-3, firing off 27 aces in front of an adoring Grandstand crowd on Saturday.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 05-09-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 00:57 IST
Tennis-Berrettini survives five-set test to reach U.S. Open fourth round
  • Country:
  • United States

Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini survived a third-round test from Ilya Ivashka to win 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-3, firing off 27 aces in front of an adoring Grandstand crowd on Saturday. A handful of unforced errors cost the first-set tiebreak for the Wimbledon runner-up, who got the break in the fourth game of the second set and fired 21 winners to plow through the third.

Berrettini put up a strong defensive performance in the fourth, saving six of eight break points, but the Belarusian converted when it counted as the Italian struggled at the baseline. The crowd chanted "Matteo!" as he began serving for the match and the 25-year-old pumped his fist and let out a roar after clinching the contest to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the third year in a row.

He next faces German qualifier Oscar Otte.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia
3
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are COVID-19 boosters needed?; UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021