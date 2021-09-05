Left Menu

Tennis-Stephens suffers abuse on social media after U.S. Open loss

I'm choosing positive vibes over negative ones. "I choose to show you guys happiness on here, but it's not always smiles and roses." Stephens, who has been ranked as high as world number three, then posted supportive messages she received from her team after the loss, the people she called "the only ones who matter." "Tough one yesterday but let me say I really like the way Sloane is progressing and where we are heading to," one message said.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 05-09-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 01:16 IST
Tennis-Stephens suffers abuse on social media after U.S. Open loss
Stephens, who is Black, said she got over 2,000 messages of abuse after Friday's 5-7 6-2 6-3 defeat. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

American Sloane Stephens received a torrent of angry messages on social media, including racist and sexist abuse, following her third-round loss to Angelique Kerber at the U.S. Open, the tournament's 2017 champion said on Saturday. Stephens, who is Black, said she got over 2,000 messages of abuse after Friday's 5-7 6-2 6-3 defeat.

"It's so hard to read messages like these, but I'll post a few so you guys can see what it's like after a loss," she wrote in an Instagram story. What followed was a series of racist and sexist messages aimed at the 28-year-old Stephens.

"This type of hate is so exhausting and never-ending," she said. "This isn't talked about enough, but it really freaking sucks... I'm happy to have people in my corner who support me. I'm choosing positive vibes over negative ones.

"I choose to show you guys happiness on here, but it's not always smiles and roses." Stephens, who has been ranked as high as world number three, then posted supportive messages she received from her team after the loss, the people she called "the only ones who matter."

"Tough one yesterday but let me say I really like the way Sloane is progressing and where we are heading to," one message said. "Feel super confident about the next steps. Let's get ready to win Indian Wells and finish the year strong and start preparing to win majors and come back to the top 10."

The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia
3
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are COVID-19 boosters needed?; UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021