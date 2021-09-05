PM Modi congratulates IAS officer on medal win at Paralympics

Left Menu

Congratulating Suhas Yathiraj, an IAS officer who won a silver medal at the Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described him as a fantastic confluence of service and sports who has captured the imagination of the entire nation. dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance.

Congratulating Suhas Yathiraj, an IAS officer who won a silver medal at the Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described him as a fantastic confluence of service and sports who has captured the imagination of the entire nation. Yathiraj ended his campaign with a historic silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final at the Tokyo Paralympics here on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

Modi tweeted, ''A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours.'' PTI KR DV DV

