Deepa Malik lauds Suhas Yathiraj's 'fantastic display' after silver medal win at Paralympics

Deepa Malik, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Sunday hailed badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj for his "fantastic display" in the finals of the Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 05-09-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 08:46 IST
Para-badminton player Suhas L. Yathiraj (Image: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Deepa Malik, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Sunday hailed badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj for his "fantastic display" in the finals of the Tokyo Paralympics. Suhas, the Noida District Magistrate, and para-badminton player bagged the silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday after going down fighting in the final of the men's singles SL4 event against France's Lucas Mazur.

Lucas won by 15-21, 21-17, 21-15 in 1 hour and 2 minutes at Court 1 -- Yoyogi National Stadium. "Another medal secured in Badminton! Extremely proud of the fantastic display put on by @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj to win the #Silver . A fantastic debut for us in Para Badminton at the @Paralympic with a couple of matches still to go," Deepa Malik tweeted.

On Saturday, shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final. Battling it out on Court 1, the top-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This was India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Meanwhile, shuttler Tarun Dhillon missed out on a bronze medal after he faced a defeat at the hands of Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in the men's singles SL4 event of the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

