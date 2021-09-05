Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal edge out Chelsea in WSL thriller, Brighton ease past West Ham

Brighton doubled their advantage seven minutes later, with Lee scoring from close range following some sloppy defending by West Ham. Manchester City top the table after their 4-0 win over Everton on Saturday with Brighton joint-second with Manchester United, who beat Reading 2-0.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 20:46 IST
Soccer-Arsenal edge out Chelsea in WSL thriller, Brighton ease past West Ham

Arsenal striker Bethany Mead scored twice as her side beat champions Chelsea 3-2 in a thrilling match to get their FA Women's Super League season off to a winning start at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Vivianne Miedema gave the home side the lead in the 14th minute, latching on to a pass down the left wing from Katie McCabe before firing home low at the far post for her 61st goal in 68 WSL games for Arsenal. Erin Cuthbert equalised for Chelsea before the break with a goal in the 44th minute.

Arsenal looked to have sealed it with two goals from Mead in the first 15 minutes of the second half, but a brilliantly-timed header by Pernille Harder in the 64th minute set up a grandstand finish. "We scored two goals at the Emirates and had 15 shots, so created chances but you can't concede three goals and expect to win games," said Chelsea boss Emma Hayes.

Chelsea threw everything forward in the closing minutes but despite getting dangerous balls into the box, the closest they came was a Sam Kerr header straight at the keeper. In the other game on Sunday, West Ham United's Hawa Cissoko was sent off as Brighton & Hove Albion eased past the visitors 2-0 with first-half strikes from Inessa Kaagman and Lee Geum-min.

Cissoko was adjudged to have handled a goalbound shot in the 34th minute and the resultant penalty was calmly dispatched by Kaagman. Brighton doubled their advantage seven minutes later, with Lee scoring from close range following some sloppy defending by West Ham. Manchester City top the table after their 4-0 win over Everton on Saturday with Brighton joint-second with Manchester United, who beat Reading 2-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021