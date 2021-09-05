Left Menu

Updated: 05-09-2021 21:01 IST
SCOREBOARD: IND vs ENG, Day 4 (India 2nd innings)
Scoreboard on the fourth day of the fourth Test between India and England.

India 1st Innings: 191 England 1st Innings: 290 India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 270/3) Rohit Sharma c C Woakes b O Robinson 127 KL Rahul c J Bairstow b J Anderson 46 Cheteshwar Pujara c M Ali b O Robinson 61 Virat Kohli c C Overton b M Ali 44 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b C Woakes 17 Ajinkya Rahane lbw b C Woakes 0 Rishabh Pant c and b M Ali 50 Shardul Thakur c C Overton b J Root 60 Umesh Yadav c M Ali b C Overton 25 Jasprit Bumrah c M Ali b C Woakes 24 Mohammed Siraj not out 3 Extras (LB-7, NB-2) 9 Total (all out in 148.2 overs) 466 Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-236, 3-237, 4-296, 5-296, 6-312, 7-412, 8-414, 9-450 Bowling: James Anderson 33-10-79-1, Ollie Robinson 32-7-105-2, Chris Woakes 32-8-83-3, Craig Overton 18.2-3-58-1, Moeen Ali 26-0-118-2, Joe Root 7-1-16-1. More PTI AT AT

