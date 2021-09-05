Sports News Roundup: Dodgers forge tie atop NL West with Giants; Matches resume after light rain at U.S. Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Verstappen triggers Dutch party with dominant home win

Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday and took the Formula One championship lead in front of a roaring, dancing army of fans hailing their hero with orange flares and flags. The 23-year-old dominated from pole position to take the chequered flag, in the first Dutch Grand Prix for 36 years, 20.932 seconds ahead of Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Soccer-Premier League players to be encouraged to take COVID-19 vaccine through government videos

The Premier League has teamed up with the British government to make videos that will encourage players to take the COVID-19 vaccine, British media reported on Sunday. Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, has agreed to address concerns around the vaccine in videos that will be shared with Premier League and English Football League (EFL) clubs, as well as fans.

Golf-Nicolai Hojgaard follows brother Rasmus to win maiden European Tour title

Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard picked up his maiden European Tour title by winning the Italian Open in dramatic fashion on Sunday, one week after his brother Rasmus had earned victory at the last tour event. Briton Tommy Fleetwood continued his preparation for the Ryder Cup, the team competition between the United States and Europe which will be held from Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, by finishing tied for second place.

Top 25 roundup: No. 5 Georgia stifles No. 3 Clemson in defensive struggle

Georgia safety Christopher Smith returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown and the Bulldogs' defense held Clemson to 180 total yards in a 10-3 victory Saturday night in the season-opening game for both teams. The defenses were dominant in front of a crowd of 74,187 at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, but it was Georgia's that came up big time, sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei seven times and keeping him under pressure all night.

MLB roundup: Dodgers forge tie atop NL West with Giants

Trea Turner homered and Julio Urias won for a major-league-leading 16th time as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers evened their showdown series against the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 victory Saturday night. Urias (16-3) combined with four relievers on a nine-hitter, helping the Dodgers (86-50) avenge an 11-inning loss 24 hours earlier and regain a first-place tie with the Giants (86-50) atop the National League West.

Tennis-Matches resume after light rain at U.S. Open

Play was suspended briefly on the outside courts at Flushing Meadows on Sunday minutes after fourth-round matches at the U.S. Open kicked off, as light rain fell on the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Two doubles matches - one on Court 17 and another on the Grandstand - had just started when tournament officials halted the action and most fans exited the stands. The disruption was brief and players returned to the courts after less than 45 minutes.

Tennis-U.S. Open day six

World number one Ash Barty became the latest high-profile player to be ousted at the U.S. Open after the Australian suffered a third-round defeat to American Shelby Rogers on Saturday. The 43rd-ranked Rogers staged a stunning comeback in the deciding set, recovering from a 5-2 deficit to topple Barty 6-2 1-6 7-6(5) against the backdrop of a roaring Arthur Ashe crowd.

Tennis-Nobody beats Shelby Rogers six times in a row

American Shelby Rogers was possibly searching for some inspiration when she watched a 41-year-old video of compatriot Vitas Gerulaitis before her third round match against world number one Ash Barty on Saturday. "And let that be a lesson to you all. Nobody beats Vitas Gerulaitis 17 times in a row," the former world number three famously told reporters after beating Jimmy Connors in the semi-finals of the January 1980 Masters.

Motor racing-Orange sea at beachside Zandvoort roars as Verstappen delivers

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen unleashed a massive party at the beachside Zandvoort circuit on Sunday, as the home favourite dominated the first Formula One grand prix in the Netherlands since 1985. Verstappen sent the ecstatic crowd of 70,000 fans, almost all dressed in orange, into a singing and dancing frenzy as he led the race from pole position and took victory 20 seconds ahead of British rival Lewis Hamilton.

Tennis-Fearless teenagers and hungry qualifiers light up U.S. Open

With the old names missing, new faces have taken the spotlight at the U.S. Open as fearless teenagers and hungry qualifiers leave their mark on the year's final Grand Slam. Injuries have kept the usual headline acts of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams off the New York stage this year leaving it to a group of ambitious grinders and newcomers who have had Flushing Meadows buzzing.

