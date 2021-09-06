Soccer-Brazil v Argentina qualifier halted after health officials intervene
Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 00:55 IST
A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was halted just minutes after kickoff on Sunday after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke quarantine rules.
Argentina walked off the pitch at the Corinthians arena after the officials entered the pitch to stop the game.
