Soccer-Jorginho misses penalty as Italy equal unbeaten world record with Swiss draw
Jorginho missed a penalty as Italy were held to a 0-0 draw by Switzerland in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday, a result that meant Roberto Mancini's side equalled the world record for international matches unbeaten in a row.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Jorginho missed a penalty as Italy were held to a 0-0 draw by Switzerland in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday, a result that meant Roberto Mancini's side equalled the world record for international matches unbeaten in a row. Italy have now not lost for 36 consecutive matches, matching Brazil's record set between 1993 and 1996.
The result could have been more positive had Jorginho converted from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute after Domenico Berardi had been fouled, but the Chelsea midfielder was thwarted by home goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Italy had further chances to snatch victory but had to settle for a draw, meaning they remain top of qualification Group C on 11 points from five games, four ahead of the second-placed Swiss, who have two matches in hand on the Azzurri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Italy reports 23 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 5,923 new cases
Italy reports 60 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 6,076 new cases
Italy working on ad hoc summit on Afghanistan - foreign minister
Italy recalls 2016 quake as rebuilding effort picks up pace
Italy working on ad hoc G20 summit on Afghanistan - foreign minister