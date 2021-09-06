HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times in GMT): 2340 SABALENKA SEES OFF MERTENS

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reached her first U.S. Open quarter-final with a comfortable 6-4 6-1 win over her good friend and former doubles partner Elise Mertens. 2210 FERNANDEZ FLIES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Canadian teen sensation Leylah Fernandez stormed into her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 victory over 16th seed Angelique Kerber. Fernandez, who turns 19 on Monday, will next face Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina.

1935 MEDVEDEV MARCHES ON Second seed Daniil Medvedev cruised into the quarter-finals with comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory over Britain's Dan Evans.

The Russian will next face Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp, who beat Argentine 11th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 5-7 5-7 6-1 to the reach the last eight at a major for the first time. READ MORE:

Fearless Fernandez knocks out another champion to reach quarter-finals Speedy Medvedev makes quick work of Evans in U.S. Open fourth round

Qualifier Van de Zandschulp tames Argentine battler to reach quarters Svitolina sees off Halep in U.S. Open fourth round

Matches resume after light rain at U.S. Open Opelka calls $10k fine for unapproved bag a 'joke'

Nobody beats Shelby Rogers six times in a row Fearless teenagers and hungry qualifiers light up U.S. Open

American Rogers defeats number one Barty in shock U.S. Open upset Djokovic dispatches old rival Nishikori to reach fourth round

British teen star Raducanu taking 'dream' Grand Slam run in stride Stephens suffers abuse on social media after U.S. Open loss

U.S. Open order of play on Monday 1735 SVITOLINA TOO GOOD FOR HALEP

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina easily dispatched former world number one Simona Halep in straight sets, winning 6-3 6-3 in 76 minutes. 1545 PLAY RESUMES AFTER LIGHT RAIN ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Two doubles matches -- on Court 17 and Grandstand -- got back underway after they were briefly interrupted by rain. Heavy rain is not forecast on day seven.

(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal and Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)