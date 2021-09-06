On this day in 2016: Maxwell played 145-run knock in T20I against SL

Left Menu

It was on this day, five years ago, when Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a knock of 145 runs against Sri Lanka in a T20I match.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
It was on this day, five years ago, when Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a knock of 145 runs against Sri Lanka in a T20I match. Maxwell played a knock of 145 runs off just 65 balls and this helped Australia to post a total of 263/3 in the allotted twenty overs. At that time, Australia had created the record for registering the highest team total in men's T20Is.

This knock of Maxwell is the fourth-highest individual score in the history of T20I cricket. The highest score was recorded by Aaron Finch as he played a knock of 172 against Zimbabwe in 2018. In the match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Pallekele, the latter won the toss and opted to field first. Maxwell and David Warner came out to open the batting for the visitors and the duo put on 57 runs inside the first five overs. Warner (28) was sent back to the pavilion in the fifth over, but Maxwell found support in Usman Khawaja and Travis Head as Australia took full control of the match.

The right-handed Maxwell smashed 14 boundaries and 9 sixes in his innings to put Sri Lanka on the backfoot. Maxwell remained unbeaten as Australia posted a total of more than 260 runs. The visitors then gained a comfortable victory by 85 runs after reducing Sri Lanka to 178/9. For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland scalped three wickets each. (ANI)

