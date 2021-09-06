Left Menu

Durand Cup 2021: ISL heavyweights FC Goa take on Army Green

The third day of the 130th Durand Cup will feature 'Group of Death' (Group B) featuring Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights FC Goa up against regimental side Army Green football team.

FC Goa logo. Image Credit: ANI
The third day of the 130th Durand Cup will feature 'Group of Death' (Group B) featuring Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights FC Goa up against regimental side Army Green football team. The Gaurs will remain determined to make a mark in their maiden Durand Cup appearance, and nothing less than a win would suffice for FC Goa's head coach Juan Ferrando.

Weighing in how his side has been preparing for the Durand Cup opener, he added, "We are working with a lot of young players. We are happy because step-by-step we are improving and now at this moment, our target is to work like a cohesive unit." Speaking ahead of the match he said, "Durand Cup is very important for us. For us, it's an added bonus that we get to play competitive games during our pre-season preparations."

Coach Ferrando also mentioned that his side will be dealing with more pressure as opposed to their regimental opponents, and somehow that might play a role in the final outcome. "They know about their team, they want to enjoy and play good. They do not have same pressure like us. We have more pressure, but every team wants to attain success, do the best and fetch 3 points", he concluded.

Army Green football team defied incredible odds to win the Durand Cup in 2016. Incidentally, they remain the last side from the armed forces to lift the three coveted Durand trophies. The side has had a knack of causing upsets in the past and come Tuesday, may do it again.

Head coach of Army Green, MG Ramachandran said, "We have been training hard. Game may turn in favour of any side at any moment. We are confident in getting a win, since we have poured our heart and soul into this coveted tournament. "Yes, we have our history but that is now old. We believe every day has a new challenge and one has to deal with it on a day-to-day basis. We will put our best foot forward."

The match is slated for a 3pm kick-off at the Vivekananda YubabharatiKrirangan (VYBK). (ANI)

