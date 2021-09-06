Bumrah, Jadeja take India closer to win in 4th Test against England

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja blew away the England middle order to take India closer to a victory in the fourth Test, here on Monday.

Chasing 368, England were positioned nicely at 131 for 2 in the opening session but Bumrah was exceptional with his in-swinging balls and teasing yorkers while Jadeja exploited the rough patches on the track to tilt the game in India's favour in the middle session.

England lost six wickets for 62 runs as England were reeling at 193 for eight at tea break.

Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0) while Jadeja saw the back of Haseeb Hameed (63) and Moeen Ali (0). Shardul Thakur got rid of rival skipper Joe Root (36) Brief Scores: India: 191 and 466 England 290 and 193 for 8 in 84.1 overs. (H Hameed batting 63, R Burns 50; S Thakur 2/22, J Bumrah 2/24).

