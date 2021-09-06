Left Menu

Team India thrilled after 'memorable' Oval victory against England

Indian cricket team players are elated after the team's emphatic 157-run win over England in the fourth Test here at the Kennington Oval on Monday. This was also India's first win in Oval in 50 years.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-09-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:28 IST
Team India thrilled after 'memorable' Oval victory against England
Team India (Photo: Twitter/Virat Kohli). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian cricket team players are elated after the team's emphatic 157-run win over England in the fourth Test here at the Kennington Oval on Monday. This was also India's first win in Oval in 50 years. Indian bowlers delivered big time on the last day of the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday as the genius of mercurial Jasprit Bumrah, and all-around performance by Shardul Thakur in the match helped visitors in defeating England. Virat Kohli lead team have now gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after losing the third Test at Headingley.

"Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia," Indian captain Virat Kohli tweeted. "A victory for the ages! Well done, boys #teamindia #mshami11," Mohammed Shami tweeted.

"This victory feels sweeter The aggression. The confidence. The intent," wrote Surya Kumar Yadav. "We needed to respond, and the only way we were going to do it was as a team. We will enjoy this moment and look to finish things on the best note in the 5th," Rishabh Pant tweeted.

With the conditions good enough for batting, England openers got the hosts off to a decent start, with both scoring fifties, however, Shardul came into the attack and got rid of Burns in his first over of day 5. Shardul Thakur who was part of the Indian quartet in scoring more than 50 runs in the second innings, again dazzled as he sent back Joe Root to the pavilion. Hosts were still in the game until just after lunch on Day 5 when Jasprit Bumrah produced a glorious spell to give India a real shot at victory.

"Proud to be part of another memorable victory! Incredible fight and belief shown by the entire team. Onwards and upwards! #InItTogether #AlwaysBelieve #IndVsEng," wrote Cheteshwar Pujara. "As "spectators" of Test Cricket, just stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense and start appreciating the competition, passion, skill and patriotism unfolding in front of your eyes. You're missing a good game!" tweeted AB de Villiers. "Well played India, well Captained @imVkohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also well played @root66 & England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale," added AB de Villiers.

India now leads the series 2-1 and will go to Manchester full of confidence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021