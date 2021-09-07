Left Menu

Rugby-Thorn to remain as Queensland Reds coach until 2023

World Cup-winning former All Blacks lock Brad Thorn will continue as Queensland Reds coach until 2023 after signing a two-year contract extension with the Super Rugby franchise.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-09-2021 05:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 05:49 IST
  • Australia

World Cup-winning former All Blacks lock Brad Thorn will continue as Queensland Reds coach until 2023 after signing a two-year contract extension with the Super Rugby franchise. The New Zealander took over as head coach when the Reds were at a low ebb in 2018 and earlier this year guided the team to their first major silverware for a decade in Super Rugby AU.

"I'm honoured to be staying with the club for another two seasons," Thorn, who also represented Australia at rugby league, said in a statement on Tuesday. "We got some good pay this year for the hard work put in. It was an important achievement for the team, and our Queensland supporters to win the AU title.

"However, the New Zealand sides showed us there is still some way to go, and we're looking forward to the challenge ahead." The Reds, who managed just one win from five matches against New Zealand teams in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman this year, will compete in the new 12-team Super Rugby Pacific for the next two seasons.

