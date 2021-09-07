Motor racing-Gasly and Tsunoda confirmed at AlphaTauri for 2022
Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will continue to race for AlphaTauri in Formula One next season, the Red Bull-owned team said on Tuesday. French driver Gasly won the team's home Italian Grand Prix at Monza last year and finished fourth in the Netherlands last weekend. Honda-backed Japanese rookie Tsunoda scored points in his debut in Bahrain in March.
- Country:
- Italy
Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will continue to race for AlphaTauri in Formula One next season, the Red Bull-owned team said on Tuesday. French driver Gasly won the team's home Italian Grand Prix at Monza last year and finished fourth in the Netherlands last weekend.
Honda-backed Japanese rookie Tsunoda scored points in his debut in Bahrain in March. "This year we have seen that the positive relationship between the two, made of a competitiveness on track and a friendship off track, has proven effective for the team," said team boss Franz Tost in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Fan violence at Nice mars French league boosted by Messi
France's Le Maire: French economy "doing well", hoping for pre-COVID growth levels by end 2021
Honda Cars ties up with Canara Bank to offer finance options to customers
French ministers to travel to UAE to discuss Afghanistan situation
French special forces helped 260 Afghans to get to Kabul airport: Envoy