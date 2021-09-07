BBL: Brisbane Heat rope in England batsman Ben Duckett

Brisbane Heat on Tuesday announced the signing of England batsman Ben Duckett for the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22. According to Brisbane Heat, the left-handed top-order batsman, who can also keep wickets, will be available for the entire season unless called into any Ashes or English Lions tours during the summer.

Duckett, 26, was a member of the 2017-18 Ashes squad and has been a part of Test, ODI and T20 International cricket so far in his career. The England batsman said he was thrilled to be a part of such an important element of the Australian summer. "I'm extremely excited to be joining the Brisbane Heat for the 2021-2022 Big Bash League,'' Duckett said in a statement.

"I know friends and colleagues have told me what a great team environment it is and how passionate the fans are at the Gabba and on the Gold Coast, and I can't wait to experience this all for myself," he added. Brisbane Heat head coach Wade Seccombe said Duckett came with strong credentials.

"Ben fits the bill for the type of player we were looking to inject into the Heat squad this season and we're excited to welcome him to Brisbane. He brings something a little different to what we have had in the squad, being a left-hander who also bats in the top order,'' he said "He has played a lot of first-class, List A cricket and T20 in England despite being a relatively young man and enjoyed a significant deal of success along the way. We're looking forward to further tapping into that potential to give us an important addition to our line-up," Seccombe added. (ANI)

