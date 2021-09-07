Can't guarantee I will be there next season, says Barcelona defender Pique

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique opened up about his future as the 34-year-old stated that he can't guarantee that he will be at the Catalonia based club during the 2022-2023 season. The World Cup-winning centre-back also vowed that he will retire at Barcelona. Discussing his future plans with La Sotana, Pique as per goal.com said: "I will retire at Barca."

"This could be the last season, yes. I go year after year, so I cannot guarantee that I will be there next season. The day I feel that I can't help Barca anymore, I will retire." During his time in Catalonia, a man with 102 caps for Spain to his name has collected eight LaLiga titles and three Champions League crowns to sit alongside the European Championship and World Cup successes he has savoured with his country.

Pique was part of the famed La Masia academy which he left in 2004 to join the Manchester United academy. He returned to Barcelona in 2008 under Pep Guardiola's leadership and helped the club win trebles in 2008-09 and 2014-15. He has racked up 568 appearances for Barcelona, since then. The defender also had some strong words for the former FCB President Josep Bartomeu. Asked if Bartomeu is the worst candidate to ever fill a prominent post at Barca, Pique said: "I don't know if he was the worst, but for me, during my time, he's on the list for sure. We all make mistakes, but in his time Barca weren't where they should be." (ANI)

