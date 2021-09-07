Over 3 lakh J&K youth taking part in 1st YSS Cup-2021

In a major sports event aimed at tapping talent of young boys and girls at panchayat level, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Services and Sports (YSS) department on Tuesday kick started the first 'YSS Cup-2021' in which over three lakh players across the Union Territory are participating.

Principal Secretary YSS Alok Kumar launched virtually the sports extravaganza at Khail Gaon in Nagrota area, an official spokesman said.

He said all the 20 district contingents participated in the e-launching of the event through virtual mode.

''The YSS Cup 2021 is the brainchild of J&K's Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha which is aimed at taping sports talent of young boys and girls at panchayat level by providing them the best possible opportunities,'' Kumar said.

He said such initiatives are being taken up to channelize the talent and energy of the local youth in a positive direction.

Four games including cricket, volleyball, kabaddi and kho-kho have been kept for choice of both students and non-students for taking part in the events, the spokesman said.

He said a total of 21,360 teams from different panchayats of the Union Territory are taking part in the Inter-Panchayat block level competitions involving more than 3.10 lakh youth.

