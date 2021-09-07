England coach Silverwood unsure if Ben Stokes will play T20 World Cup

Left Menu

England's Ben Stokes participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup is still uncertain as he may miss the tournament entirely after head coach Chris Silverwood said that the selectors would "going to leave that one late" to decide on the all-rounder's involvement.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Asked about Stokes' availability, Silverwood in a press conference on Tuesday said: "We are going to leave that one late, to give it our best chance. Obviously whatever support Ben needs he will get from us." "I haven't spoken to him yet, I'm giving him as much space as I can, but there are people talking to him outside of me. I will be putting no pressure on him, I will not be rushing him, and whatever support he needs he will get.

"My only concern is for him, I want to make sure he is okay. Once I get to that, the rest of the questions will come, but first and foremost I need to make sure he is okay." Stokes will also not play for Rajasthan Royals when the Indian Premier League, which was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumes on September 19 in UAE.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14. The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The marquee clash of the tournament will take place in Dubai on November 14, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

