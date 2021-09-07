Silverwood not counting Stokes out of World T20
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England head coach Chris Silverwood said on Monday that he will be putting ''no pressure'' on Ben Stokes to participate at this year's Twenty20 (T20) World Cup, but said he will ''certainly be revisiting'' the topic soon.
England all-rounder Stokes has taken an indefinite break from all cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger.
Stokes last played a competitive cricket match for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred competition in July.
The T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman begins on 17th October.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
The Hundred is going to get bigger and better, feel Warne and Pietersen
Cricket-England's Wood misses Headingley test with shoulder injury
1971 series win in England lifted spirits of Indian cricket in huge manner: Ravi Shastri
Cricket-Hard to see Rafiq 'hurting', says England skipper Root
Indian and England players exchanged verbal volleys at Lord's Long Room: Report