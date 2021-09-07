Soccer-English clubs led the way in spending on players this year, says FIFA

Left Menu

English clubs spent the most money on players among FIFA's member associations in the transfer window which ran from June to August, world soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

English clubs spent the most money on players among FIFA's member associations in the transfer window which ran from June to August, world soccer's governing body said on Tuesday. FIFA's International Transfer Snapshot https://www.fifa.com/legal/football-regulatory/stakeholders/fifa-fund-for-players/media-releases/fifa-publishes-international-transfer-snapshot-june-august-2021 report said English clubs shelled out $1,146.6 million on players in the window, which was more than the next two countries -- Spain ($473.8 million) and France ($428.9 million)-- put together.

English clubs also topped the table for incoming transfers, down from 485 last year to 380, while outgoing transfers fell from 524 to 494. German and French clubs -- $462.7 million and $457.3 million respectively -- were ahead of England ($409.8 million) in terms of income from transfer fees, with the top five rounded off by Italy ($408.2 million) and Spain ($260.2 million).

The report added that total fees in the international transfers of players amounted to $3.72 billion, a decline of 7.5% from last year and just over 60% of the record set in 2019. On the women's side, there were 576 transfers in all, an 8.7% jump from 2020, while the number of deals involving a fee went up from 18 to 31, a jump of 72.2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

