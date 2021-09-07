Nepal wins first ODI against Papua New Guinea by two wickets

Nepal on Tuesday won its first ODI against Papua New Guinea by two wickets as Sandeep Lamichhane took four wickets and Rohit Poudel gave a laudable performance. Nepal's middle order faltered while pursuing the target of 135. Kushal Bhurtel and Ashif Sheikh shared a 46-run opening partnership but after the wickets kept falling, Nepal's old batting problem came to the surface again.

Rohit Poudel scored the highest 41 runs to lead Nepal to victory. Batting first after winning the toss at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, PNG were all out for 134 in 33 overs. Charles Amini top-scored with 23 runs. Gaudi Toka scored 22 runs, wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga 15 and Sese Bau 14. Chad Soper remained unbeaten on 17 runs. While Pokna added one run, Jason Kila and Damien Rabhu could not even open their accounts.

For Nepal, Sandeep Lamichhane took four wickets while Bikram Sob and Kushal Malla took two wickets each. Sompal Kami took one wicket. PNG had suffered defeat in the One Day International (ODI) match against the United States on Monday.

Nepal has faced PNG four times in 50-over matches so far. Three matches were won by Papua New Guinea and one by Nepal. The two teams met for the first time in the 2005 World Cup qualifiers. (ANI)

