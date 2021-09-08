Bumrah moves up to ninth in ICC Test rankings
Ashwin has dropped a spot to be fifth in the all-rounders rankings with Ravindra Jadeja staying on third place.
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gained a place to be ninth in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers following his match-winning spell in the fourth Test against England at The Oval.
Bumrah had bowled Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in a sensational spell of reverse swing that tilted the game decisively in India's favor.
Australia pacer Pat Cummins leads the standings while premier India spinner R Ashwin remains second while not being part of the four Tests against England.
There is no change in the top-10 batsmen with Joe Root leading the pack. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are fifth and sixth in the standings.
Ashwin has dropped a spot to be fifth in the all-rounders' rankings with Ravindra Jadeja staying in third place. West Indies Jason Holder is the leading all-rounder
