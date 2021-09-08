Left Menu

Bumrah moves up to ninth in ICC Test rankings

Opener Rohits match-winning 127 in the second innings has helped him increase the lead over Kohli from seven to 30 rating points.Ashwin has dropped a spot to be fifth in the all-rounders rankings with Ravindra Jadeja staying on third place.West Indies Jason Holder is the leading all-rounder.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:44 IST
Bumrah moves up to ninth in ICC Test rankings
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gained a place to be ninth in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers following his match-winning spell in the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

Bumrah had bowled Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in a sensational spell of reverse swing that tilted the game decisively in India's favor and helped the visitors take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The last game starts on Friday in Manchester.

Among the batters, Shardul Thakur's two half-centuries have lifted him 59 places to 79th position.

Thakur has also moved up seven places to 49th in the bowlers' list after finishing with four wickets in the match.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins leads the bowling standings while premier India spinner R Ashwin remains second despite not being a part of the four Tests against England.

There is no change in the top-10 batsmen with England captain Joe Root leading the pack.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are fifth and sixth in the standings. Opener Rohit's match-winning 127 in the second innings has helped him increase the lead over Kohli from seven to 30 rating points.

Ashwin has dropped a spot to be fifth in the all-rounders' rankings with Ravindra Jadeja staying in third place.

West Indies Jason Holder is the leading all-rounder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021