Golf-Schauffele, Spieth among captain's picks for U.S. Ryder Cup team

Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau were among the six captain's picks named to the U.S. Ryder Cup team by Steve Stricker on Wednesday. Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler rounded out the 12-man team and, along with Schauffele, will make their Ryder Cup debut when the United States face holders Europe in the Sept.

Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau were among the six captain's picks named to the U.S. Ryder Cup team by Steve Stricker on Wednesday. Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler rounded out the 12-man team and, along with Schauffele, will make their Ryder Cup debut when the United States face holders Europe in the Sept. 24-26 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

British Open champion Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay already earned their spots on the team via automatic qualifying. Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington will announce the final three players to his squad on Sunday.

The Ryder Cup, a biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe are defending champions after a seven-point rout at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

