Soccer-Egypt name Carlos Queiroz as new coach

Carlos Queiroz was on Wednesday named the new national team coach of Egypt, the country's football association said without offering any details of his contract terms. The Egyptian Football Association said Queiroz would appoint three Portuguese assistants and have the former Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary as his goalkeeping coach.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-09-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 00:22 IST
Carlos Queiroz was on Wednesday named the new national team coach of Egypt, the country’s football association said without offering any details of his contract terms. It will be the sixth national team that the 68-year-old has taken charge of after departing his job as Colombia coach last year.

Queiroz has also coached his native Portugal twice, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Iran, who he took to the last two World Cup finals in Brazil and Russia. He also was manager of Real Madrid and assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. He replaces Hossam El Badry, who was sacked on Monday despite Egypt collecting four points from their opening two group games in the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Egypt beat Angola 1-0 in Cairo last Wednesday and drew 1-1 in Gabon on Sunday, leaving El Badry undefeated after two years in the job. The Egyptian Football Association said Queiroz would appoint three Portuguese assistants and have the former Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary as his goalkeeping coach. El Hadary became the oldest player in World Cup history in 2018 aged 45.

Queiroz will have little time before Egypt’s next two World Cup qualifiers, home and away against neighbours Libya in October. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

