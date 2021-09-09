Tennis-Zverev eases past Harris into U.S. Open semi-finals
Zverev will await the winner between top seed Djokovic and Italian Matteo Berrettini, who meet later on Wednesday in a rematch of the Wimbledon final. The path to what would be a record 21st major title has become very steep for the history-hunting Serb, who must first get through sixth seed Berrettini with Zverev now waiting in the wings.
Fourth seed Alexander Zverev extended his winning streak to 16 matches by easing past South African Lloyd Harris 7-6(6) 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday where the German looms large as a potential roadblock to Novak Djokovic's bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam.
The victory leaves Zverev one win away from returning to a second consecutive U.S. Open final and another shot at a first career major title after losing to Dominic Thiem last year. Zverev will await the winner between top seed Djokovic and Italian Matteo Berrettini, who meet later on Wednesday in a rematch of the Wimbledon final. The path to what would be a record 21st major title has become very steep for the history-hunting Serb, who must first get through sixth seed Berrettini with Zverev now waiting in the wings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme Court requires Biden to revive Trump-era 'remain in Mexico' immigration policy
U.S. climate envoy Kerry expected to travel to China in September - sources
(OFFICIAL)-U.S. hands former Tijuana drug cartel boss to Mexico
U.S. Supreme Court requires Biden to revive Trump-era 'remain in Mexico' immigration policy
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources