On this day in 1994: Tendulkar scored his maiden ODI ton

It was on this day, 27 years ago, when legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden ODI century after playing 78 games over a span of five years.

09-09-2021
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
It was on this day, 27 years ago, when legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden ODI century after playing 78 games over a span of five years. Tendulkar amassed the first of his 49 ODI centuries in the match against Australia in Colombo, in his 79th 50-over game. The Master Blaster scored 110 runs off 130 balls in an innings where no other Indian batsman could cross the 50-run mark.

His innings played a key role in the side's victory in the match, as India won by 31 runs. Tendulkar was also awarded the Player of the Match award for his brilliant knock that was studded with two sixes and eight fours. Tendulkar was lucky enough to get a century in the Test cricket before ODIs. At the age of 17 years and 112 days, he became the third-youngest batsman to score a Test ton.

He took eight Test matches to bring up his first 100-plus score in international cricket, managing 119 not out off 189 balls in the final innings, helping India draw the game against England. The knock also earned Tendulkar his first Player of the Match award. The Maharashtra-born player had an illustrious career in the game, creating several records.

Tendulkar made his debut in Test cricket on November 15, 1989. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match. The legendary cricketer has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player. Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar sits atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons.

Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted 24 years. He was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

