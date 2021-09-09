Left Menu

Piramal Realty ropes in Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, on Thursday said it has roped in former India cricket team captain Rahul Dravid as a brand ambassador. Dravid will be brand ambassador for the companys total portfolio of four residential and one commercial projects, Piramal Realty said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:24 IST
Piramal Realty ropes in Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador
Rahul Dravid (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, on Thursday said it has roped in former India cricket team captain Rahul Dravid as a brand ambassador. Dravid will be a brand ambassador for the company's total portfolio of four residential and one commercial project, Piramal Realty said in a statement. As part of its association, Dravid will collaborate with Piramal Realty as an experienced ambassador to the brand and portray Piramal Realty's key values through emotion, speaking directly to customers with signature messages on the importance of homeownership. Gaurav Sawhney, Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Realty, said, "Dravid embodies our philosophy of creating a positive impact on people's lives.'' His qualities of being dependable, authentic, true, and impactful perfectly ''align with our brand values'', Sawhney added. On his association, Dravid said, "A career in sports is impossible to manage without the support, and guidance, and reassurance of family and friends. During tough times, and they're always are, home is where we go.'' ''As an advocate for the brand, it gives me great pleasure to collaborate with Piramal Realty, which resonates with my own core belief of giving the best throughout the process,'' he said. Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty is one of India's leading developers with 17 million sq ft of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021