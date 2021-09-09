Cricket-Stokes not in T20 World Cup squad, fast bowler Mills recalled

Left Menu

All-rounder Ben Stokes on Thursday was not included in England's 15-man preliminary squad for the Twenty20 World Cup as he continues to take a break from cricket to focus on his mental health, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said. The ECB added that the 30-year-old, who was a key player for the side in their 50-over World Cup triumph two years ago, was unavailable for selection for the tournament that kicks off next month in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 16:03 IST
England all rounder Ben Stokes Image Credit: ANI

The ECB added that the 30-year-old, who was a key player for the side in their 50-over World Cup triumph two years ago, was unavailable for selection for the tournament that kicks off next month in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The selectors recalled fast bowler Tymal Mills for the first time since February 2017 following his impressive performances in the Vitality T20 Blast and The Hundred.

"Tymal Mills deserves his inclusion and has demonstrated over the past couple of years that he has all the skills... his exceptional pace is a standout... he will add variety to our bowling unit," said England coach Chris Silverwood. There was no place for test skipper Joe Root, who earlier this year expressed a desire to make a comeback in the shortest format. Injured paceman Jofra Archer was also not included.

"I believe we have selected a squad that covers all bases and has the depth to be successful in what is expected to be a very competitive tournament featuring the best players in the world," added Silverwood. England take on West Indies in their opener on Oct. 23 in Dubai.

Squad Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince

