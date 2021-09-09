Experienced Brazilian forward Jonathas joins Odisha FC

Odisha FC on Thursday announced the signing of experienced Brazilian centre-forward Jonathas Cristian de Jesus ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season scheduled to be played in Goa.

The 32-year-old Jonathas has played in various leagues in countries like Brazil, Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Germany. He started his professional career with Brazilian club Cruzeiro in 2006 after playing for their youth team. He had also represented Ipatinga and Villa Nova on loan in Brazil before signing for Dutch club AZ in 2009.

The experienced striker has played in the Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga in Europe and represented clubs like Pescara, Torino, Elche, Real Sociedad, Hannover 96 among others and has more than 100 career goals to his name.

Before joining the Bhubaneswar-based side, he was with UAE Pro League club Sharjah FC and played for Hatta Club on loan in 2021. Jonathas had also donned the Brazil U-19 colours during Sendai Cup in 2008.

''I am very excited for this new challenge in my career. The project that Odisha FC showed me had a big impact on my decision. I am looking forward to play in the ISL and achieve greater things with Odisha FC,'' Jonathas said in a release from Odisha FC. Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez said, ''Jonathas has to be our goal scorer. He will give us work inside the pitch and he will make it very difficult for opposing defenders. ''In addition, he comes to the club with a lot of hunger and motivation to make a big impact in the ISL. Apart from his great character, he has a lot of quality, he is good in the air and he can create chances on his own.'' PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK

