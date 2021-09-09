Left Menu

Spinner Nawaz tests positive, likely to miss ODIs against NZ

Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for COVID-19 and will likely miss the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.The Pakistan Cricket Board said Thursday that the 27-year-old Nawaz tested positive at the team hotel in Islamabad. 19.New Zealands team arrives Saturday ahead of three ODIs in Rawalpindi on Sept.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-09-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 20:06 IST
Spinner Nawaz tests positive, likely to miss ODIs against NZ
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for COVID-19 and will likely miss the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Thursday that the 27-year-old Nawaz tested positive at the team hotel in Islamabad. His 10-day quarantine in the hotel will end on Sept. 19.

New Zealand's team arrives Saturday ahead of three ODIs in Rawalpindi on Sept. 17, 19 and 21, followed by a five-match series of Twenty20 games in Lahore as both teams prepare for next month's T20 World Cup.

Nawaz, who has played 16 ODIs and 24 T20 internationals, is part of Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup.

All the other Pakistan team members returned negative tests and will start their first training session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021