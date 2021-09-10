Soccer-Danish defender Jorgensen joins Brentford on year-long deal

Left Menu

Brentford have signed Denmark defender Mathias Jorgensen on a one-year contract with the option of another year, the promoted Premier League club said on Thursday. Popularly known as Zanka, the 31-year-old arrives as a free agent following two loan spells away from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce and brings with him English top flight experience having previously represented Huddersfield Town.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 00:24 IST
Brentford have signed Denmark defender Mathias Jorgensen on a one-year contract with the option of another year, the promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.

Popularly known as Zanka, the 31-year-old arrives as a free agent following two loan spells away from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce and brings with him English top flight experience having previously represented Huddersfield Town. "We're pleased that we could strengthen our squad and bring in a top quality experienced player to the group," Brentford coach Thomas Frank said in a statement https://www.brentfordfc.com/news/2021/september/mathias-jorgensen-zanka-joins-brentford. "This was especially important after Mads Bech picked up an injury."

Jorgensen has played for Denmark 35 times and was in the squad that reached this year's European Championship semi-finals. Brentford began their campaign with a 2-0 home win over Arsenal and drew their next two matches to stay unbeaten. They host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

