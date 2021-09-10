Cricket-Manchester test likely to be postponed after India COVID-19 case

India's fifth and final test against England, scheduled to begin later on Friday in Manchester, is likely to be postponed after a COVID-19 case in the tourists' camp, an Indian cricket board official said. Both boards were in talks to explore when the match could start, the official said requesting anonymity.

The match was thrown in doubt after India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. "NO PLAY TODAY," commentator and former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik tweeted.

India is 2-1 up in the series.

