Left Menu

Cricket-Manchester test likely to be postponed after India COVID-19 case

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 10-09-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 12:59 IST
Cricket-Manchester test likely to be postponed after India COVID-19 case
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's fifth and final test against England, scheduled to begin later on Friday in Manchester, is likely to be postponed after a COVID-19 case in the tourists' camp, an Indian cricket board official said. Both boards were in talks to explore when the match could start, the official said requesting anonymity.

The match was thrown in doubt after India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. "NO PLAY TODAY," commentator and former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik tweeted.

India is 2-1 up in the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021