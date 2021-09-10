Cricket-England v India fifth test cancelled after India unable to field team
The fifth test between England and India at Old Trafford was cancelled on Friday after India were unable to field a team, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.
"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team," the statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/2247831/official-statement-ecb-agree-to-postpone-start-of-firth-test said.
