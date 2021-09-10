Left Menu

Playing a one-off Test against India at Manchester an option, says ECB CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the England and Wales Cricket Board, Tom Harrison on Friday stated that there is a possibility that the rescheduled Manchester Test could be treated as a "one-off" rather than as part of the England and India series, which visitors are leading by 2-1.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 10-09-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 18:47 IST
Playing a one-off Test against India at Manchester an option, says ECB CEO
ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison (Photo/ ECB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the England and Wales Cricket Board Tom Harrison on Friday stated there is a possibility that the rescheduled Manchester Test could be treated as a "one-off" rather than as part of the England and India series, which visitors are leading by 2-1. The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test match, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the game.

"I think [it's] a standalone situation," Harrison told Sky Sports when asked about whether rescheduled Test will be a series decider or one-off match. "We've also been offered other options. Being a few hours into this, we probably need to take a look." "The glass-half-full version of this is the prospect of us playing a one-off Test match against India as a focal point on this ground, to come back and give fans the thing they've missed out on this time, let's try and work on that and see if we can deliver it. It would be wonderful. It would be the only good news that comes out of a day like today." Currently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) a rescheduling of the cancelled 5th Test match which was scheduled to be played at Manchester from Friday.

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match," a statement released by the BCCI read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021