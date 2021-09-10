Playing a one-off Test against India at Manchester an option, says ECB CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the England and Wales Cricket Board Tom Harrison on Friday stated there is a possibility that the rescheduled Manchester Test could be treated as a "one-off" rather than as part of the England and India series, which visitors are leading by 2-1. The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test match, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the game.

"I think [it's] a standalone situation," Harrison told Sky Sports when asked about whether rescheduled Test will be a series decider or one-off match. "We've also been offered other options. Being a few hours into this, we probably need to take a look." "The glass-half-full version of this is the prospect of us playing a one-off Test match against India as a focal point on this ground, to come back and give fans the thing they've missed out on this time, let's try and work on that and see if we can deliver it. It would be wonderful. It would be the only good news that comes out of a day like today." Currently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) a rescheduling of the cancelled 5th Test match which was scheduled to be played at Manchester from Friday.

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match," a statement released by the BCCI read. (ANI)

