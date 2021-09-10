Left Menu

FACTBOX-Tennis-Milestones achieved by U.S. Open finalists Raducanu and Fernandez

* First Grand Slam final to be contested by two teenagers since the 1999 U.S. Open when American Serena Williams beat Switzerland's Martina Hingis 6–3 7–6(4). EMMA RADUCANU * First qualifier in the men's and women's game to reach a Grand Slam final. * First British woman to reach the U.S. Open final since Virginia Wade won the title in 1968.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:03 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-Milestones achieved by U.S. Open finalists Raducanu and Fernandez
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Factbox on the U.S. Open women's final between British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu and Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez:

U.S. OPEN WOMEN'S FINAL MILESTONES

* First Grand Slam final in the Open Era in the men's and women's game to feature two unseeded players.

* First Grand Slam final to be contested by two teenagers since the 1999 U.S. Open when American Serena Williams beat Switzerland's Martina Hingis 6–3 7–6(4).

EMMA RADUCAN

* First qualifier in the men's and women's game to reach a Grand Slam final.

* First British woman to reach the U.S. Open final since Virginia Wade won the title in 1968.

* First British woman to reach a Grand Slam final since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

* Youngest British Grand Slam finalist since Christine Truman won Roland Garros in 1959.

* First woman to reach the U.S. Open final without dropping a set since German Angelique Kerber in 2016.

* Entered the tournament ranked world number 150 and will move up to 32nd by reaching the final. Raducanu will be world number 24 if she wins the title.

* Regardless of the result, Raducanu will end Johanna Konta's 310-week reign as the top-ranked British woman on Monday. Konta is ranked 47 in the world.

LEYLAH FERNANDEZ

* Second Canadian in three years to reach the U.S. Open final after Bianca Andreescu was crowned champion in 2019.

* Fourth Canadian in the men's and women's game to reach a Grand Slam final after Eugenie Bouchard (2014 Wimbledon), Milos Raonic (2016 Wimbledon) and Andreescu.

* Youngest player to beat three top five seeds (3-Naomi Osaka, 5-Elina Svitolina and 2-Aryna Sabalenka) at a Grand Slam since American Serena Williams accomplished the feat when she won the U.S. Open in 1999.

* Entered the tournament ranked world number 73 and will move up to 27th by reaching the final. Fernandez can become world number 19 if she wins the title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021