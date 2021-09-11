Soccer-Unimpressive Lille slump to 2-1 loss at Lorient

Lille's poor start to the Ligue 1 season continued as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat by Lorient on Friday, leaving the French champions with just one win from their first five games. Burak Yilmaz equalised from the spot after Armand Lauriente's early opener but Jocelyn Gouvennec's side conceded a last-gasp goal from Terem Moffi that left them in 10th place with only five points.

Lorient, who abandoned possession but were the most dangerous side on the break, are fourth on eight points. On Saturday, leaders Paris St Germain will be looking to claim their fifth win in as many games when they take on promoted Clermont without Neymar and Lionel Messi, back from international duty but having played too recently to be involved.

However, Kylian Mbappe will likely return for PSG, having recovered from a calf injury. Lille, who were without the injured Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba and Timothy Weah, fell behind in the seventh minute when Lauriente volleyed home from Moffi's backpass at the end of a counterattack.

But they levelled in the 25th when Yilmaz converted a penalty after being brought down in the box by Julien Laporte. Lorient, who were denied a penalty after a Jose Fonte handball in the area, continued to threaten and it took several saves from Ivo Grbic to keep the visitors afloat.

The hosts were eventually rewarded three minutes from time when Nigerian Moffi sneaked the ball past Grbic after collecting a cross from Vincent Le Goff. A late push from Lille was finely handled by the Lorient defence as the French champions failed to impress four days before hosting VfL Wolfsburg in their Champions League group opener.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)