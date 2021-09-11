Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev powers his way through to U.S. Open final

Daniil Medvedev dominated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-5 6-2 on Friday, reaching the U.S. Open final courtesy of a dozen aces in just a little over two hours. A double fault from Auger-Aliassime in the 11th game – one of 10 across the entire match – helped Medvedev to another break before the Russian ran away with the momentum into the third set, where he dropped just one first-serve point.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 11-09-2021 02:59 IST
Daniil Medvedev dominated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-5 6-2 on Friday, reaching the U.S. Open final courtesy of a dozen aces in just a little over two hours. The 2019 runner-up looked rock-solid at the start, firing off seven aces and never facing a break point in the first set, where he had just five unforced errors and broke Auger-Aliassime's serve in straight points in the seventh game.

Down a break in the next set, Medvedev looked like he might be in trouble but refused to give up as Auger-Aliassime twice failed to clinch on set point in the ninth game and Medvedev broke his serve. A double fault from Auger-Aliassime in the 11th game – one of 10 across the entire match – helped Medvedev to another break before the Russian ran away with the momentum into the third set, where he dropped just one first-serve point.

