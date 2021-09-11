Tennis-Medvedev powers his way through to U.S. Open final
Daniil Medvedev dominated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-5 6-2 on Friday, reaching the U.S. Open final courtesy of a dozen aces in just a little over two hours. A double fault from Auger-Aliassime in the 11th game – one of 10 across the entire match – helped Medvedev to another break before the Russian ran away with the momentum into the third set, where he dropped just one first-serve point.
- Country:
- United States
Daniil Medvedev dominated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-5 6-2 on Friday, reaching the U.S. Open final courtesy of a dozen aces in just a little over two hours. The 2019 runner-up looked rock-solid at the start, firing off seven aces and never facing a break point in the first set, where he had just five unforced errors and broke Auger-Aliassime's serve in straight points in the seventh game.
Down a break in the next set, Medvedev looked like he might be in trouble but refused to give up as Auger-Aliassime twice failed to clinch on set point in the ninth game and Medvedev broke his serve. A double fault from Auger-Aliassime in the 11th game – one of 10 across the entire match – helped Medvedev to another break before the Russian ran away with the momentum into the third set, where he dropped just one first-serve point.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canadian
- Medvedev
- Russian
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- U.S.
- Auger-Aliassime
- Daniil Medvedev
ALSO READ
Russian news outlets ask Putin to call off 'foreign agent' media crackdown
Russian anti-aircraft missile troops arrive in Belarus to set up training centre
Russian national held for killing his Russian friend in North Goa
Russian man held for killing woman compatriot in Goa
Russian deaths of COVID-infected people hit record in July