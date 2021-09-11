Left Menu

Soccer-FIFA backs down on threat to fine Premier clubs who play South American players

FIFA will allow Premier League players from Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay to compete this weekend after those countries agreed to waive a five-day travel restriction period, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2021 04:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 04:39 IST
Soccer-FIFA backs down on threat to fine Premier clubs who play South American players

FIFA will allow Premier League players from Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay to compete this weekend after those countries agreed to waive a five-day travel restriction period, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City were among clubs who did not release Brazilian players for the current international break due to them having to travel to COVID-19 "red list" countries.

Sources this week said Premier League clubs could face sanctions from FIFA if they played South American players, who were not released for international duty, in this weekend's games. But after extensive talks over the past 24 hours between FIFA and the relevant associations, a deal was reached that cleared the way for the players to compete without the risk of the clubs being sanctioned, the source told Reuters.

FIFA, the English FA and Premier League are working closely together to find a solution with the UK government over red-list quarantine restrictions in the October international window, the source added. FIFA had waived its normal regulations on international call-ups during the COVID-19 pandemic but did not extend that waiver to cover the current games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021