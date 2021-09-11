T20 WC: Ryan ten Doeschate, Roelof van der Merwe named in Netherlands' squad

The Netherlands squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been announced. National coach Ryan Campbell selected 17 players to travel with him to the United Arab Emirates and Oman to compete for the T20 World Cup. Netherlands will compete against Sri Lanka, Ireland and Namibia in Group A to try and qualify for the Super 12 stage. They will play their matches on October 18, 20 and 22 in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

National coach Ryan Campbell, in an official release said: "I'm extremely excited to announce the 2021 T20 World Cup squad for the Netherlands. This has probably been my toughest selection process since I've taken over the job. I am excited about the blend of experience and youth we're taking to the UAE." "Colin Ackermann will step up to the vice-captaincy role and it'll be fantastic to have veteran Ryan ten Doeschate come with us for one last hoorah. I think our strength will always be our fast bowling group and all of them have had a fantastic season, especially our county bowlers. I look forward to seeing them make a real impact during this tournament," he added.

Squad: Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards, Ryan ten Doeschate, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Stephan Myburgh. Reserves: Tobias Visee, Shane Snater. Reserves: Tobias Visee, Shane Snater.

Staff: Ryan Campbell (national coach), James Hilditch (assistant coach & analyst), Ian Salisbury (specialist coach), Evan Speechly (physio), Chris Liddle (bowling coach), George Dunlop (manager). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)