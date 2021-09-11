Left Menu

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting will go all out for win in final game, says Azhar Mallick

Mohammedan Sporting's Azharuddin Mallick, who scored two goals in the team's 5-1 win over CRPF in the 130th Durand Cup, has said the side will go "all-out" for a win in the final game even though the team has already made it through to the quarters.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-09-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 13:47 IST
Mohammedan Sporting defeated CRPF 5-1 . Image Credit: ANI
Mohammedan Sporting's Azharuddin Mallick, who scored two goals in the team's 5-1 win over CRPF in the 130th Durand Cup, has said the side will go "all-out" for a win in the final game even though the team has already made it through to the quarters. Twice former champions Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP), overwhelmed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 5-1 in a Group A encounter, at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

"We are happy to have scored nine in two games and concede only two. However, we take it match by match and we will go all out for a win in the final game as well," Azharuddin said after the win. Azharuddin gave the Black and White's an early lead in the first half and then scored second minutes from close, while Trinidadian striker Marcus Joseph, the 129th edition's top scorer, got two in two minutes in the second, to ensure a smooth passage for their team into the quarter-finals.

Amarjeet Singh got one back for the Central Reserve policemen while substitute Brandon added a fifth for MDSP a minute later. Azharuddin for his two goals and an assist got the Man of the Match award.

MDSP's Russian team manager Andrey Chernyshov said after the game, "It was not an easy game as the scoreline suggests. They played well and had their chances in the first half but we came back strong in the second half and I have thanked the boys for a great result in the end." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

