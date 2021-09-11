Superb 66 helps Tvesa make cut, lies 22nd with Aditi in Swiss Ladies Open

Tvesa Malik fired a superb bogey-free six-under 66 which more than made up for her listless opening round of 73 in the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open as the Indian golfer was placed Tied-22 after the second round. The threat of lightning meant that there were still groups which were yet to complete their second round on Saturday.

Tvesa's aggregate was 5-under 139 and tied at 22nd position with her was compatriot Aditi Ashok (70-69).

Germany's Sandra Gal (67-63) and Switzerland's Kim Metraux (66-64) produced sensational second rounds to be tied at the top on day two. Of India's other players, Gaurika Bishnoi added 69 to her first round 73 and was two-under 140 and T-36th. Vani Kapoor (73-72) squeezed inside the cutline and was 1-over and T-61.

However, Amandeep Drall (72-75), Ridhima Dilawari (75-75) and Astha Madan (81-84) missed the cut.

Tvesa, one of the six players to shoot six-under for the day, had three birdies from sixth to eighth and then three more on 10th, 13th and 14th.

Aditi Ashok, who was the best Indian with a card of 2-under 70 and was T-28 had six birdies in a space of nine holes between fifth and 13th, but she also had three bogeys on first, second and 17th.

Three strokes adrift of Gal and Metraux are day one co-leaders Chloe Williams and Marianne Skarpnord, who both shot rounds of 69 on day two.

Five players are tied for fifth on 10-under-par heading into the final round including the 2021 Race to Costa del Sol leader Atthaya Thitikul and Swiss amateur Elena Moosmann. Thitikul was one of the six players to shoot six-under for the day.

