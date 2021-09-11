Soccer-Edouard scores debut double as Palace outclass 10-man Spurs

Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his debut to help Crystal Palace to a comprehensive 3-0 Premier League win over 10-man Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Spurs centre back Japhet Tanganga was shown a second yellow card in the 58th minute for a foul on Jordan Ayew, five minutes after the defender was adjudged to have illegally blocked winger Wilfried Zaha.

Matters got worse for the visitors as Palace were awarded a penalty when Ben Davies handled from a Conor Gallagher cross in the 75th minute, and Zaha dispatched the spot-kick past Hugo Lloris. Palace scored again six minutes from time through Edouard, who slotted home from Zaha's cross 27 seconds after coming on, and the Frenchman completed his dream debut in stoppage time following a slick team move.

Spurs remained top of the table while Palace moved up to 11th place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)