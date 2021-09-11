Left Menu

Soccer-Inter's Inzaghi faces selection uncertainty for trip to Sampdoria

I know the coach, who always organises his teams very well, and on top of that they have strengthened with Caputo," Inzaghi said. "It will be difficult but important, even if we are only at the start of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 19:52 IST
Soccer-Inter's Inzaghi faces selection uncertainty for trip to Sampdoria
"I have to see the South Americans today because they arrived overnight, Vecino just this morning," Inzaghi told a news conference on Saturday. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Simone Inzaghi is unsure which Inter Milan players will be available for Sunday's Serie A match against Sampdoria, with some coming back late from the international break and others picking up injury problems. Four South Americans – Uruguay's Matias Vecino, Chile's Arturo Vidal and Argentina's Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa, were involved in World Cup qualifiers on Friday before making long journeys back.

"I have to see the South Americans today because they arrived overnight, Vecino just this morning," Inzaghi told a news conference on Saturday. "Today we will talk and do a warm-up, after which I will make my decisions. I will not have an abundance, so I will have to see who has recovered best.

"(Alessandro) Bastoni has come back tired, yesterday he felt a discomfort in training, so he will not be available. On Monday we will do some tests. His absence will affect us, but I can make other choices with Aleksandar Kolarov and Danilo D'Ambrosio." The Italian champions have made a perfect start to the season, winning both league games under new coach Inzaghi.

Sampdoria, also under a new manager in Roberto D'Aversa, are yet to score after picking up one point in two games, but Inzaghi is wary of their threat following the deadline day signing of Francesco Caputo from Sassuolo. "We will face an important team with quality. I know the coach, who always organises his teams very well, and on top of that they have strengthened with Caputo," Inzaghi said.

"It will be difficult but important, even if we are only at the start of the season. We are aiming to be the true Inter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global
4
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021