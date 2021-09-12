Left Menu

Harry Kane, Vaughan hail Emma Raducanu for 'amazing' achievement in US Open

As Emma Raducanu's historic US Open victory made headlines around the world, the sports fraternity congratulated the 18-year-old tennis player for an "incredible and amazing" achievement on Sunday.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-09-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 15:03 IST
Harry Kane, Vaughan hail Emma Raducanu for 'amazing' achievement in US Open
Britain's Emma Raducanu (Photo: Twitter/US Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

As Emma Raducanu's historic US Open victory made headlines around the world, the sports fraternity congratulated the 18-year-old tennis player for an "incredible and amazing" achievement on Sunday. The British tennis player completed her dream debut with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph over 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez to claim her first Grand Slam crown in the US Open.

England star footballer Harry Kane lauded Raducanu for making the whole country proud. "Amazing achievement @EmmaRaducanu.Done yourself and the whole country proud. Congratulations!" Kane tweeted.

Former skipper of England cricket team Michael Vaughan was left impressed with Raducanu's dominance in the US Open. "This is incredible !! @EmmaRaducanu at 18 is bossing a US Open final ... Ridiculous," Vaughan tweeted.

Romania tennis player Simona Halep termed Raducanu's achievement in the US Open as "extraordinary". "Extraordinary @EmmaRaducanu," Halep tweeted.

Ranked world No. 150, Raducanu had to go through three rounds of qualifying in order to reach her second Grand Slam main draw and make her US Open debut. She did it in brutally efficient style, not dropping a set in any of her 10 matches as she fought past the likes of Belinda Bencic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, and No. 17 Maria Sakkari. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021