Rugby-Cooper slots winning penalty as Australia beat South Africa 28-26
Cooper struck the ball sweetly from 40 metres out on an angle after scrumhalf Nic White poached the ball from the last scrum in a nerve-wracking finish. Cooper racked up 23 points in a laser-sharp match, with Andrew Kellaway scoring the lone try for the Wallabies in the 17th minute.
Australia flyhalf Quade Cooper slotted a penalty after the siren as the Wallabies clinched a tense 28-26 win over South Africa in their Rugby Championship match on the Gold Coast on Sunday. Cooper struck the ball sweetly from 40 metres out on an angle after scrumhalf Nic White poached the ball from the last scrum in a nerve-wracking finish.
Cooper racked up 23 points in a laser-sharp match, with Andrew Kellaway scoring the lone try for the Wallabies in the 17th minute. The world champion Springboks scored all three of their tries from lineout drives, with Malcolm Marx grabbing a brace of five-pointers.
